Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man last spotted near bridge in York

Ryan Burton was seen on CCTV at York railway station at 6pm on Monday (Mar 18) and a trawl of CCTV found him near Scarborough Bridge around 15 minutes later.

Police are now growing increasingly concerned for his safety, and are appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen him to contact them.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Ryan is described as white, medium build and has dark hair as well as facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark trousers and blue trainers.

Ryan Barton was last seen in York on Monday

“Searches are currently taking place in the York area to try and locate Ryan but we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have seen a man matching Ryan’s description, please call us on 101. Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.”