Police investigate after man, 70, dies after becoming trapped under a car in Yorkshire

A 70-year-old man has died after he became trapped under a car in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Post said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a man died in an incident involving a vehicle in Calderdale.

“Officers were called to Lower Road in Barkisland yesterday (Wednesday) at about 2.34pm after ambulance staff reported a man trapped under a car.

“Attempts were made to resuscitate the man, who was 70, but he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Lower Road, Barkisland

“Enquiries are ongoing into how the deceased became trapped under the grey Kia Sorento, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

