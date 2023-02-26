Police investigate suspected loud overnight rave across Sheffield as residents unable to sleep

Police have launched an investigation into suspected loud rave which disturbed thousands of Sheffield people overnight.

Reports of noise coming from across the city were made between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, with many unable to sleep.

Residents took to social media to complain about the noise.

Complaints were submitted to police along with noise complaints to Sheffield City Council.

One resident told the Sheffield Star: “I'm all in favour of places for people to party all night if they want - I certainly enjoyed myself as a student here in the past. But whatever we heard last night or this morning was out of control and completely unacceptable from a resident’s perspective.”

South Yorkshire Police has been investigating the matter after being inundated with complaints, and some people reported that they had been driving around to try and locate the source of the noise.

