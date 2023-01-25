Police issue artist's impression of mystery man who was found dead in Yorkshire canal

Police have issued an artist’s impression of a man who was found in a canal in Yorkshire in a bid to track down his identity.

The msytery man was found in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near to Bramley Fall Woods on Sunday, January 15. Officers do not believe there are suspicious circumstances around his death, but are appealing for the public’s help in identifying him.

A previous appeal detailed the watch he was wearing, and keys found on him, while he is described as bald, with white hair on both sides and stubble on his face.

He was wearing a beige jacket, beige trousers, green and brown checked shirt, and a blue diamond pattern jumper. He was also wearing brown shoes and beige scarf and gloves. He had an A-Z map book with him from thirty years ago.

An artist's impression of the man who was found in the canal at Bramley Fall Woods

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who heads Leeds District CID, said: “We believe the artist’s impression is a good likeness of the man and, alongside his clothing and personal items, we are hoping someone will recognise him. We are keen to identify him to support to the Coronial process and to trace any next of kin there may be.”