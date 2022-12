Named only as Marley by Humberside Police, she was last seen at 4.20pm in the Orchard Park area of Hull.

A statement by the force said: “Can you help us find 12 year old Marley, she was last seen at 16:20 in the Orchard Park area. If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts please call 101 quoting log 10 27/12/2022.”