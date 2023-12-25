Police issue urgent appeal to find Yorkshire man who has been missing since Thursday
North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public to help find a 53-year-old man named only as Brian. Police believe he is in the Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington area, and had left his home either before or on December 21.
Officers are carrying out extensive searches to try and find him.
Brian is thought to be wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and carrying a dark blue rucksack.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for Brian’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.
“Anyone who has seen Brian, or has information that could assist officers, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230241601 when passing information.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.