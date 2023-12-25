Police issue urgent appeal to find Yorkshire man who has been missing since Thursday

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help find a man who has been missing since Thursday (Dec 21).

North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public to help find a 53-year-old man named only as Brian. Police believe he is in the Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington area, and had left his home either before or on December 21.

Officers are carrying out extensive searches to try and find him.

Brian is thought to be wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and carrying a dark blue rucksack.

Brian was last seen on Thursday, December 21

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for Brian’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.