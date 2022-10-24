Mike Marsden is believed to have had a cardiac arrest while driving along Wakefield Road in Athersely, Barnsley, on October 13. The black Ford CMax car they were in crashed into a wall. When officers from South Yorkshire Police arrived, Mr Marsden, who was 87, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force has now revealed the 87-year-old woman in the car alongside him was his wife, Anne. She suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital. A statement from South Yorkshire Police since confirmed that Mrs Marsden died on the morning of October 22 from her injuries. Their family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Their family released a statement paying tribute to the couple, saying: “Mike and Anne were family orientated and were immensely proud of all their family, but their friends were also a huge part of their lives, many of whom they’d spent a lifetime with. They had been married for 63 years and had two children, four grandchildren and a great granddaughter, who they adored.

Mike and Anne Marsden, who died following a crash in South Yorkshire

"Mike was a retired surveyor for Leeds City Council and he was an accomplished pianist and a keen golfer. He remained a member of Silkstone golf club despite not being able to play over the last few years. Anne was a retired teacher who worked at Littleworth infants’ school in Lundwood for over 30 years. She was a gentle person and was described as lovely by friends, family, and pupils. Anne was a keen artist and continued to attend art classes up to the day before the accident.

"She always took pride in her clothes and appearance and still went regularly for her nails and hair done. She was travelling to her usual 10am Thursday hair appointment that the accident happened. As a family we are devastated to have lost them both in such a tragic way but are glad they are together and we don’t think Anne would have coped without Mike, so it brings us comfort during this difficult time.

"We would like to thank members of the public who helped following the accident, the emergency services and the Northern General hospital who were all amazing. We would also like to thank those who have sent messages of condolence, we appreciate it."