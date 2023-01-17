Police name recovery truck driver, 54, found dead beneath his vehicle on Yorkshire slip road

John Brown, 54, from Elland, was found underneath his Renault truck on the Elland exit of the A629 Calderdale Way last week.
He is believed to have died overnight between January 11-12, between 10.15pm and 1.30am the next morning.
No other vehicles were involved and police are still trying to establish what happened to him.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate what happened and would like to speak to anyone who saw Mr Brown by his truck between the times above, or anyone with dash cam footage that will assist the investigation.
“If you can assist then please contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0081 of 12/1.”