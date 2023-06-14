Police name victim of Yorkshire motorbike crash as 33-year-old engineer

Humberside Police have named a 33-year-old biker who died in a collision in Withernsea at the weekend.

Karl Hancox, a field service engineer from Goole, died when his Triumph Street Triple motorcycle collided with a Ford Fiesta on the B1242 Waxholme Road.

Humberside Police said: “We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 368 of 11 June.”

Bikers have been invited to pay tribute to Mr Hancox at a balloon release at a motorcycle night at the Salt and Pepper Pot on Lower Bridge Street in Goole.

Karl Hancox, 33