Police name woman who died in hospital after serious crash in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police has issued a renewed appeal for information following the crash at the junction between Long Lee Lane and Cherry Tree Rise in Keighley at about 6.15pm on March 25.
The force said Joan McIerny, 81, was seriously injured in the crash, and has now confirmed she died in hospital on Saturday (Mar 30).
Joan was hit by a Toyota Yaris in the crash, as the vehicle was travelling along Long Lee Lane towards Keighley town centre.
The driver of the Yaris stopped at the scene and has been interviewed by the police.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13240162697.”