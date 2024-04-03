Police name woman who died in hospital after serious crash in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police has issued a renewed appeal for information following the crash at the junction between Long Lee Lane and Cherry Tree Rise in Keighley at about 6.15pm on March 25.

The force said Joan McIerny, 81, was seriously injured in the crash, and has now confirmed she died in hospital on Saturday (Mar 30).

Joan was hit by a Toyota Yaris in the crash, as the vehicle was travelling along Long Lee Lane towards Keighley town centre.

The driver of the Yaris stopped at the scene and has been interviewed by the police.