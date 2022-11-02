Brighouse PCSO Wardman was out on patrol yesterday when he noticed a distressed man sat on a bridge in Brighouse.

PCSO Wardman began talking to the man and managed to coax him down and sat with him.

The officer was talking and listening to him whilst waiting for an ambulance to arrive to take the man to a place of safety.

The man will now “hopefully receive the help he needs”, according to the force.

The update continued: “Remember if you are feeling like you want to end your life there are many organisations out there that will help you.