Police release last known movements of missing Yorkshire woman as family are 'incredibly worried'
The Doncaster woman – named only by South Yorkshire Police as Pam – shows the route the force believe she took after she was last seen on March 14.
Pam – who is also known as Shirley – was last seen at a property on Winchester Avenue at around 7pm. Shortly before 7.30pm, police believe she was spotted on CCTV on Winchester Avenue and then again on Thorne Road, by the junction with Winchester Avenue, just minutes later.
Police do not know where she went next, and the 63-year-old’s family are growing increasingly concerned about her.
Doncaster Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: "We are really grateful for the public help and information we have received so far as we try to bring Pam back home to her incredibly worried family.
"We are very concerned about Pam's disappearance and have been working around the clock to try and trace her. We are now releasing a map of her last known movements, in the hope it may jog somebody's memory. Were you in the Wheatley area around the time Shirley went missing? Could you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which might help us with our search?
"You will see a heightened police presence in the local area as we continue our extensive enquiries. Officers will be going door to door, putting up posters and handing out leaflets - if you have a piece of information for us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please don't hesitate to mention it to us. It might be the vital detail we need to get Pam home."
Pam is described as a white woman with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross necklace.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1228 of March 14, or send dashcame footage to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.