West Yorkshire Police have posted an audio clip where you can hear the woman asking the call operator to get someone to remove the animal out of her house.

The woman said: “Hiya, you’re probably gonna go mad at me right but I’ve literally tried ringing everyone and you’re my last hope.

“I need someone to come and get this spider out of my house.

File image of police vehicles

“It’s absolutely massive and I’m not even joking!”

The call operator responds: “Unfortunately the police wouldn’t be able to come and get a spider out of your house.”

West Yorkshire Police have urged people to not ring 999 unless it’s an emergency as they receive ‘120 calls a day to our 999 line that are not a life or death emergency.’