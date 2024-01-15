Police searching for a missing 20-year-old woman have been pictured scouring a remote beauty spot close to where she vanished - ten days ago.

Annie Dryden was last seen boarding a train at 2:09pm in Middlesborough before leaving it around 2:38pm at the tiny hamlet of Battersby, North Yorks. on January 4.

CCTV footage from the train's carriage showed 5ft 10in tall Annie wearing a hat and carrying a green and black backpack moments before she disappeared.

On Saturday, police said they were working with mountain rescue teams and police helicopter crews to hunt for her on rough terrain near the station.

The police search for Annie Dryden who is missing. SWNS

The areas they have been searching include Clay Bank, Ingleby Greenhow, Kildale in Battersby, and East towards Blakey Ridge on the edge of the North York Moors.

Annie is described as slim and has dark hair, with a distinctive blonde fringe and a visible scar above her top lip.

Officers have appealed to the public to get in touch with any sightings of Annie, including walkers, runners and residents in the rural areas they’ve been searching.

Inspector Andrew Ingram of North Yorkshire Police, previously said: “We remain very concerned for Annie’s welfare and appeal directly to her that if she sees or hears our appeal, to please get in touch with your family, friends or the police and let us know that you are safe.

“If you prefer you can let the Missing People charity know that you are safe and they can pass on a message on your behalf. You can call them on 116 000.

“We also appeal to local people including hikers, runners, cyclists, local residents and farmers who are out and about across the moors and hills, to please keep an eye out for Annie and get in touch if you believe you have seen her.