Police searching Dalby Forest in hunt for missing North Yorkshire woman, 21

Brittany Wheldon went missing from her home in Malton on January 8.

She was driving a black Kia Picanto when she left home, which police have now discovered in Dalby Forest.

Brittany is described as a white female, approximately five foot six tall, with long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing grey boots with fluffy lining, jeans, a fluffy cream top and navy blue coat with fur lined hood.

North Yorkshire Police said their search teams are currently focusing on the Dalby Forest area.