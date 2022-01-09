Police searching Dalby Forest in hunt for missing North Yorkshire woman, 21

Brittany Wheldon went missing from her home in Malton on January 8.
She was driving a black Kia Picanto when she left home, which police have now discovered in Dalby Forest.
Brittany is described as a white female, approximately five foot six tall, with long blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing grey boots with fluffy lining, jeans, a fluffy cream top and navy blue coat with fur lined hood.
North Yorkshire Police said their search teams are currently focusing on the Dalby Forest area.
A statement from the force said: "Anyone who has seen her, or who has information that could assist us, is asked to call 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999. Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-08012022-253 when passing information.