Police tape off street in Yorkshire village and bomb squad alerted after 'suspected hand grenade' found

Police officers have cordoned off a street in a Yorkshire village after a suspected hand grenade was discovered.

Calder Terrace, in Copley, near Halifax, has been taped off and there are police officers and vehicles at the scene this afternoon (Jan 4).

A fire engine and fire service vehicle have also been spotted parked up in the nearby car park of Old Rishworthians Rugby Club.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the cordon is up while the object is examined and the bomb squad has been alerted. The cordon was removed at around 3pm after the device was certified as safe.

Police on Calder Terrace in Copley

"At 10.48am today, police were called to an address on Rishworthian Court following the discovery of what was believed to be a hand grenade while a property was being cleared,” said the spokesperson.

"The object has been examined and it has been established that the item poses no threat. Police cordons have now been lifted and the incident has safely concluded.”

