Police have confirmed the death of a four-year-old girl in Wakefield last night (Tuesday).

Officers were called at 8.15pm by paramedics to a house in Ashton Crescent in Carlton where the young girl had been found unconscious and not breathing.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood.

