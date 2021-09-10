Police 'urgently concerned for welfare' of missing Bradford man, 52, holidaying on the Yorkshire coast

Neville has gone missing in Cayton Bay. near Scarborough, today

Fifty-two-year-old Neville Hattersley was staying in accommodation in the village with his family when he disappeared.

He was last seen at 8am on Friday September 10 when he said he was going to the shop to buy a pint of milk, but did not return and there is now urgent concern for his welfare.

His family raised the alarm when he did not return to his accommodation.

Police are very concerned for his safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen Neville or knows where he is now, to contact them.

He is described as white, wears dark-rimmed spectacles and was last seen wearing a blue and pink polo shirt, maroon shorts and black trainers.