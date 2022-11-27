Police warn of doorstep scammers in Yorkshire now using “worrying” card machines

An 'old classic' scam has taken a modern twist in Yorkshire as police warn people to be aware of doorstep sales people - using card readers.

North Yorkshire Police reminded people to watch out for the scam where people show up at your front door asking you to buy cleaning products.

In a facebook post, the force said:”They often claim to be ex-offenders or ex-servicemen and say that the money from any products sold will be going to a charity or to help them get back on their feet.

“Unfortunately, we've had a report of this in our county this week but with a rather more worrying addition. The fraudsters are now carrying card machines...

“And not only that, they were charging hugely inflated prices for the products - £200 in one instance - but when the resident had paid on their bank card, they noticed the scammers had actually taken £550 payment.”

People are being asked to warn their friends, family and neighbours to watch out for this worrying scam.

North Yorkshire Police said: “If someone knocks on your door and you don't know them, don't let them in.

“If they are from a legitimate organisation they will be carrying an identification card and will be happy for you to ring their customer services department to verify they are who they say they are.

