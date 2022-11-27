Police warn of doorstep scammers in Yorkshire now using “worrying” card machines

North Yorkshire Police reminded people to watch out for the scam where people show up at your front door asking you to buy cleaning products.
In a facebook post, the force said:”They often claim to be ex-offenders or ex-servicemen and say that the money from any products sold will be going to a charity or to help them get back on their feet.
“Unfortunately, we've had a report of this in our county this week but with a rather more worrying addition. The fraudsters are now carrying card machines...
“And not only that, they were charging hugely inflated prices for the products - £200 in one instance - but when the resident had paid on their bank card, they noticed the scammers had actually taken £550 payment.”
People are being asked to warn their friends, family and neighbours to watch out for this worrying scam.
North Yorkshire Police said: “If someone knocks on your door and you don't know them, don't let them in.
“If they are from a legitimate organisation they will be carrying an identification card and will be happy for you to ring their customer services department to verify they are who they say they are.
“If in doubt, keep them out.”