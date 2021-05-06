A Pontefract nurse who discovered damaged units and a live wire poking out of the floor of her new-build house says the fight to have her home repaired has “taken over her year”.

Holly Cartwright and her partner Jonathan bought their new-build home in Pontefract last March, after saving for several years to put down a deposit.

But they say they have been plagued with problems since moving into the property.

Holly, who works as a nurse, said: “It’s taken over my year. Almost every single one of my days off has been taken up by someone coming to fix something.

The couple say they have been plagued with problems since moving into the property, including an issue where workmen failed to use water-resistant plasterboard in the bathroom - an issue only rectified when it was pointed out by a visiting family member.

“If it’s not that, it’s emailing trying to get things sorted or ringing to report another snag. It’s just taken over my year.

“Several of the cupboards had cracks and looked like they’d been dropped before being fitted and there were marks on the worktop.

“We had an extractor fan that had been fitted upside down and there was a live wire through one of the floor heaters.

“Luckily I don’t have kids, but if I did they could have walked straight into it.”

A spokesperson for Avant Homes, who built the property, said they had done their “utmost” to carry out the required repairs, but work had been complicated by the pandemic.

Holly and Jonathan say they first reported their concerns about the kitchen and bathroom within days of picking up the keys in March 2020.

But it was not until the following March that the damaged kitchen units were replaced.

And issues with the bathroom, which the couple say included the failure to use moisture-resistant plasterboard, are still ongoing.

Holly said: “Sometimes you just feel tired looking at things that need doing.

“We went for the new-build with the heftier price tag because we didn’t have to worry about work in the future.

“My little haven at home has given me so much stress.

“This is meant to be our forever home.”

An Avant Homes spokesperson said: “We have been in regular contact with Miss Cartwright regarding works that were required in her property at our Prince’s Point development.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have done our utmost to carry out these works in a timely manner.

“However, there have been significant periods of time where access to our customers’ properties has not been permitted by law, except for emergency work.

“This has impacted on the speed at which we have been able to carry out work for our buyers.

“The majority of the required works have now been completed in accordance with the terms of the NHBC’s Home Warranty scheme.

“The final outstanding matters are in the process of being rectified with the customer.”

The Prince’s Point development is located off the A639, close to Pontefract Park and the former Prince of Wales Colliery, which closed in 2002.

Outline permission to redevelop the former colliery site to include more than 900 homes, retail and restaurant units, a medical centre, a nursery and a community centre, was first granted by Wakefield Council in 2009.

Work on the site is being completed in six phases, in partnership with a number of housebuilders.