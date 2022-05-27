Popular Pocklington town crier Geoff Sheasby set to retire after 21 years

Pocklington Town Crier Geoff Sheasby is retiring from the civic role after 21 years.

Pocklington town crier Geoff Sheasby will step down from his duties following the Queen’s Platinum Street Party in the town’s Market Place on Sunday, June 5, where he will read out two proclamations and help organise a junior town crier competition for local children.

During his 21 years in the role Geoff, 72, has picked up a number of community awards and has taken part in national and international competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of his final appearance, Geoff thanked his wife and consort Diane and Pocklington Town Council for their ‘unwavering support’.

Geoff with Mickey Mouse at the Blue Sky Nursery opening day.

He said: “I am sad to say I am retiring from the role of town crier after 21 years.

“The mind is strong but the body is weak, which is why I’ve made the decision.

“My final proclamation will be at the Queen’s Platinum Street Party on Sunday, June 5.

“There will be two proclamations: a royal one and one that is royal but not specific which was composed for my first national competition back in 2010 .

“I am also organising a junior town crier competition on the day. I sent out letters to all four junior schools and hopefully it will be well attended at 2.30pm.

“I would like to thank my wife Diane and the town council for their unfailing support over the years.

“Diane is my staunchest supporter and my fiercest critic, which is the way it should be.

“I have entered lots of competitions with the Loyal Company of Town Criers and an international one in Chester.

“The council is eager to find a replacement for me and I would recommend it to anyone. It’s great they are making the effort to keep the role going as many traditions are dying out these days.”

A Pocklington Town Council spokesperson said: “Geoff has done a fantastic job as town crier over the years, promoting the Pocklington area at various events across the UK.