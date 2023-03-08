Popular pub to reopen with 'standout' beer garden four years after closing

A popular East Yorkshire pub which has been closed since 2019 is due to reopen in early April with a revamped beer garden.

The Station pub in Hedon has new licensees Steven and Karen Thompson, who will be running the pub alongside their daughter helping front of house, and their son taking on the role of chef.

Owners Star Pubs & Bars is investing £340,000, with some of the money being spent on doing up the pub’s large garden for alfresco eating and drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a patio with seating for 28, and a foliage covered lit arch leading to a Birra Moretti garden, decorated with a striking wall mural and four “rustic” sheds with festoon lighting and blankets where people can sit under cover.

The Station at Heldon, Hull is under refurbishment and has new licencees, Steven and Karen Thompson. 16th December 2022 Photo by Jon Corken

Inside the tired looking interior is being brought up to date and given a smarter look and feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thompson said they’d always wanted to run their own pub and they are looking forward to making it a focal part of the community.

They are planning to start a darts team, host live sports and put on events. The garden will be used for Easter Egg Hunts and live music as well having games such as giant Jenga and Giant Connect 4 and goalposts for kids to practice their football. The pub will serve traditional pub classics with a “gastro twist”.

He said: “We have a few friends in Hedon already so know it well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Station in Hedon is to reopen in early April

"We loved the fact that The Station was going to have a revamp and was a blank canvas for us to create our own perfect local.

"We are looking forward to working together as a family, getting to know more of the community and to making the pub a focal point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub has had various names including the Governors House, The Sun and Durham Ox, but has been known as The Station since 1880. It is short distance from Hedon Station which formed part of the Hull to Withernsea Railway Line which closed down in the 1960s.

Jeremy Scott, Star Pubs & Bars Investment Manager said: “We’re delighted to be investing in The Station to create a great quality local with a standout garden.