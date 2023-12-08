PP Arnold, rewilding and Yorkshire prehistoric monuments: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.

we spoke to author Adam Morgan Ibbotson who says Yorkshire has some of the best prehistoric monuments in the world.

Yorkshire dog groomer James Holberry told us how he overcame spinal injury to compete and teach around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We heard from a Yorkshire historian about women's role in the miners' strike and the differing stances held during that turbulent year from 1984-5.

Ilkey Moor, pictured, homes hundreds of examples of rock art. Picture: Bruce Rollinson, 2020.

We hopped on board the driver's cab of a TransPennine Express train to hear about delays, training and trespassers.

We explored how Yorkshire is leading the way when it comes to rewilding efforts to support nature's recovery.

We heard how a rugby accident changed the life of a training coal miner and launched his career as a mouth painter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American singer PP Arnold has worked with many of the greats in a career spanning 60 years. She spoke to us ahead of a concert at the Piece Hall, Halifax.

And we reported on a new dance performance piece receiving its world premiere at Leeds Art Gallery this week.