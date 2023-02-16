A shopkeeper from Yorkshire said selling the drink Prime has transformed his business after making £50,000 on the popular drink alone during the Christmas period.

Ajay Singh, who co-owns Premier Morley Desserts and Drinks, said the social-media famous Prime Drinks has transformed his family-run enterprise which has been going for 35 years.

“We sell Prime and other trending treats which are going viral on TikTok,” he said. “Now we have managed to stock Prime cans. We are selling them for £9.99 a can but some places are charging up to £15 per can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular drinks – made and marketed by by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI – went viral late last year as youngsters did what they could to get their hands on the sought-after product.

The popular drink Prime has been flying off the shelves

While Aldi, Asda and even Costco now stock the drinks at lower prices, Prime runs out within moments.

Ajay, who owns the Premier newsagents with his dad Jazz and mother Suki, said: “We started as a newsagents but over the years we have become a flagship store. So not only do we stock Prime and pickles for TikTok challenges, we’re like five stores in one. You can get a slushy drink, Costa coffee, Reeses hot chocolate and even freshly made popcorn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also a cocktail bar, hot dog stand, pizza counter and milkshake counter.

“We sold Prime hampers over Christmas and we also use social media to promote what we do as well as word of mouth as we like to serve all ages,” added AJ.

Ajay Singh, who co-owns Premier Morley Desserts and Drinks

Now the family-run store is hoping to receive another boost to the business as their new stock of Prime cans has been delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajay said: “You have to put a lot of money down to purchase crates of Prime but it’s been a gamble which has paid off.”

As well as selling popcorn, doughnuts and candyfloss to fuel movie nights, the shop also sells it fair share of traditional items, as well as supporting the local community.