Private car park to serve visitors to Mappleton beach would be welcomed says parish council chairman

Plans to create a new private car park at one of the most popular beaches in Yorkshire would be welcomed, a parish council chairman says.

The site of the old Maple Garage at Mappleton in East Yorkshire has been cleared and it is believed the owner wants to turn it into a car park.

Parking has been an issue in the village for some time because of the number of people wanting to visit the beach.

Double yellow lines had to be painted on the main road as parked cars were getting in the way of traffic.

The way to the beach at Mappleton

Meanwhile East Riding Council’s car park on the clifftop is steadily being lost to the sea.

Parish council chairman Shawn Mars said locals would prefer the garage site to be used for parking rather than housing.

He said: "It will relieve some of the pressure on the roads round there.

"You can still maybe get 15 cars in the council car park but obviously they (East Riding Council) have said they are not interested in doing any more sea defences.

"It’ll have a machine on it and a barrier. There won't be any toilets or anything like that and I think it will be £5 per car.

"Yes it has changed the outlook of the village because there isn't the garage there anymore but at least it will relive the pressure of parking cars on the road.

"I would have no objections to it being a car park if they applied for it."

Developers have been piling investment into creating more caravan holiday homes, touring caravan and camping parks in the area.

In recent weeks planning applications have gone in for new schemes, including ones at Rolston, Hollym and Tunstall .