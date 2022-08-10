Project Yorkshire video narrated by Sean Bean passes one million YouTube views

Since being launched on Yorkshire Day, August 1, it has attracted more than one million views on YouTube alone, with thousands more separate website hits taking it well above one million views.There have also been 3,500 comments on the YouTube video from people around the world.Mr Sadowskyj said he was delighted with the initial response to the video – which is intended as a jumping off point for months of activity to promote what the region has to offer.“It is not just about the views – it is the feedback we have received,” he said.“We are inspiring people to come here on holiday, to relocate here and to invest and do business in Yorkshire.“It makes you quite emotional.“We wanted to make something really uplifting that is a force for good.”He said the film and wider initiative is intended to be a Yorkshire version of the Government’s GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign – the UK’s international brand marketing campaign, which works closely with UK businesses, not-for-profit organisations and high-profile figures to promote the best of the UK abroad.The film has been backed by about 40 organisations from the public and private sector and is designed to be ‘calling card’ for local councils and businesses in the region.