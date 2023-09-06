Protest to take place against broadband company installing telegraph poles in Hedon

A protest is set to take place against a broadband company installing telegraph poles in Hedon after locals in Hessle have also called for a boycott.

Protesters are set to gather outside Hedon Town Hall, in St Augustine’s Gate, Thursday (September 7) from 10.45am while representatives from MS3 meet with local councillors.

South West Holderness ward’s Cllr Steve Gallant said the company had gone back on a previous pledge to put its cables underground, leaving people extremely frustrated.

MS3 Chief Operating Officer Tony Jopling said it had previously considered underground cables but decided on poles as they were deemed quicker and more effective.

Broadband poles next to each other in Southfield, Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire. Picture is from David Nolan/East Riding Liberal Democrats

It comes after people in Hessle managed to halt MS3’s installation of poles there after the company failed to give 28 days’ notice before starting works.

People living in the Northwood Drive estate area have since launched a petition calling for a boycott of any broadband company which does not use underground cables.

Cllr Gallant said anger over the installation of poles had led to the formation of the Hedon Says No to MS3 group.

He added a big turnout was expected on Thursday when company representatives arrive for their meeting.

The East Riding councillor said: “In the last week or so there’s been notices going up on lampposts saying that 9m-tall telegraph poles are going to be installed in 28 day’s time.

“A lot of people contacted me to ask if we could stop it, but they don’t require planning permission so neither Hedon Town Council or East Riding Council can refuse it.

“All the infrastructure has been put underground before and when MS3 came to give a presentation to Hedon Town Council about a year ago they said they would put theirs underground too, they’ve reneged on that.

“They’re now supposed to have a meeting with the Town Council this Thursday after postponing a previous one, so I’ve asked people who’ve complained about this if they want to come and give them a warm welcome.

“It’s happening in other parts of the East Riding as well and because of the planning rules we’ve got no protection from this.

“So people are extremely frustrated because the law doesn’t give them any protection.”

Meanwhile in Hessle, Cllr Nolan said people in the Northwood Drive estate area were angry at MS3 digging up pavements without warning.

The councillor said: “Lots of people have signed the petition saying they won’t use a broadband supplier unless they put their cables underground.

“We think this’ll be effective because it could make the poles themselves commercially unviable.

“People welcome the competition, that’s not controversial, it’s the poles that annoy them.”

It follows a backlash in Hull over installations of both underground cables and telegraph poles MS3 and other companies.

Broadband infrastructure is classed as permitted development, meaning companies are only required to give 28 day’s notice to local authorities under changes brought in last year.

This means they do not have to go through the regular planning process which has prompted Hull North MP Diana Johnson to push for changes in Parliament.

MS3’s Mr Jopling said the company was working to overcome the challenges for local people who have lacked a choice of broadband supplier for decades.

The chief operating officer said: “Our team is keen to work with local residents to help them understand the benefits of both pole and underground infrastructure and how it enables MS3 to offer affordable, faster, fairer broadband to communities.

“MS3 Networks completes all building work in line with the Electronic Communications Code, Schedule 3A Communications Act 2003 and the voluntary Code of Practice: Cabinet Siting and Pole Siting Code of Practice.

“This sets out that MS3 is legally permitted to install new infrastructure both above and below ground, providing notice is given.

“We appreciate that in the case of Hedon, there was some initial discourse during which the team discussed laying cables underground.

“However, we have carefully considered the most effective way to build our network across Hedon and will now be using telegraph poles to deploy the network.

“This will allow us to quickly ensure local residents and business have access to cost savings and choice of broadband provider.

“We have built relationships with local councils and are in frequent contact with councillors to update them on our build strategy and make them aware of the work we are planning.

“Our aim is always to create a dialogue between the team at MS3 and the local community, and we are more than happy to answer any questions local people have.

“We acknowledge that broadband infrastructure in Hull and its surrounding areas is extremely unique, and this comes with its own set of challenges.

