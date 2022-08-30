Proud parents of ‘amazing’ Yorkshire teen who died last month collect his GCSE results
The proud parents of a Yorkshire teenager who died after getting into trouble in water earlier this year picked up his GCSE results last week – results that would have seen him gain a place on a course with the Army.
Alfie died on July 11 in the Aire and Calder Navigation near the Southern Washlands, after getting into difficulty in the water. Emergency services attended and following a search of the water recovered the body of the 16-year-old.
On Thursday, Alfie would have joined his classmates at Outwood Academy City Fields to collect his and celebrate his results, but it was his proud parents who were there to pick up the envelope.
On the day, the school paid particular attention to Alfie.
They said: “Alfie worked incredibly hard for these and achieved a L2 Distinction in Sport, 6 in English Language, 5 in English Literature, 5 in Maths, 5 in Art, 4/4 in Science, 4 in Statistics and a 4 in French.”
Michelle Colledge-Smith, Outwood Grange Academy City Fields Principal said: “Alfie was an amazing young man, polite, kind, caring and hardworking.
"He was a popular student, well liked by his peers, and a good friend to those who were closest to him. He was genuinely a lovely person, a great role model and mentor for younger students because of the qualities he possessed.
"He was working hard to get a place in an Army course and had been successful."
Hundreds of people have paid tribute to the youngster since his death and more than £7,000 was raised through a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.