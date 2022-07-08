£13,500 raised in final year as Pocklington Rotary Club branch closes after almost 40 years

Pocklington Youth group Young People Count is one of the many causes supported by Pocklington Rotary Club.

Since its formation, the club has served the local, national and international communities and the £13,500 from this year was distributed to The Alzheimer’s Society, British Heart Foundation, Rotary District Ukraine Appeal and other charities.

The club has also supported other local community groups and projects.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club branch said: “The outgoing club members would like to take this opportunity to thank the Pocklington and surrounding communities for their unstinting support, enabling the club to achieve so much.

“Since the club was founded 39 years ago, omore than £250,000 has been raised.

“We have marked the end of an era, going out on a high with a Black Tie event at the KP Club.

“One of our proudest achievements has been sponsoring local young adults to take part in the Rotary Youth Leadership Course – RYLA – over the years.

“Additionally, we have mentored Rotary sponsored students from overseas, studying humanitarian subjects at York University.

“Many other local community initiatives have been completed over the years.

“Once again, thank you all for your support.”

Among local charities that have benefitted from donations are: Riding for the Disabled; Wolds Wonders; Young People Count; St Leonard’s Hospice; Martin House Hospice; Yorkshire Air Ambulance; York against Cancer and the Mayor’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.