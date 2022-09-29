Our journalists hold authority to account on your behalf, covering the courts and council meetings so you know what’s going on in your local area. And we champion your interests through campaigning and appeals which deliver real results for local communities.

An important but less talked about part of our offering is public notices.

These are advertisements, placed in the main by local authorities, which tell you about things such as planning applications or changes to traffic regulations in your area. Whether it is a bottling factory planned for Harrogate or a private extension to someone’s home in Bradford.

Rotary Wood in Harrogate was the subject of a controversial planning notice when Harrogate Spring Water announced its plans to build a new bottling plant

If a bar in your area wants to extend its opening hours, you’ll find out about it through a public notice in the pages of your local newspaper.

Sometimes, public notices can generate controversy and get everyone in the community talking about an issue which will affect their lives, such as plans for a large new development. That’s just as it should be in a healthy democracy, and we are determined to keep these issues in the public eye.

Two years ago, the local news media sector came together through industry trade body the News Media Association to discuss how to give public notices a boost. Local journalism is reaching more people than ever before, currently 42 million people a month, but much of that audience is now online.

The challenge for the industry was to bring public notices into the 21st century by harnessing local media’s large and increasing digital audiences while ensuring everyone can still access them in their printed local newspaper.

Today, we are delighted to introduce the result of that work – the Public Notice Portal (PNP), which will transform the way readers interact with public notices. The new portal has been built following extensive consumer research, discussions with local authorities and central government and is now hosted on The Yorkshire Post’s website.

The project has also benefited from world-class technical expertise and £1 million funding from Google. Fully searchable by postcode and type of notice, the portal uses maps to show you exactly where notices that affect you are located with pinpoint accuracy.

Users can sign up to receive notifications about particular types of notices, or notices relating to a specific geography, providing a highly personalised service. The portal is completely free to use and is part of your local news media website in addition to operating as a standalone resource.

The Yorkshire Post is amongst the first titles in the country to trial this service, before it is launched everywhere. We expect the portal will in time provide comprehensive coverage of all the public notices being published in the UK, right across the industry’s 800 local news websites.

That will create an enormously powerful new resource for us all to tap into. During the beta phase of the project, you have the opportunity to have your say about this transformative technology.

Visit the portal www.publicnoticeportal.uk/yorkshire-post see what you think, and then tell us about your experience.

The local news media sector is committed to strengthening and enhancing local democracy in whatever way it can.