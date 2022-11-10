Pudsey knitting group goes viral across world for incredible soldier bollard for Remembrance Day

The poppy display group and craft group range in ages from 50 to 80 and meet regularly to discuss and create designs.

However, their latest Remembrance Day creation has been shared more than 15,000 times on Facebook.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, member of the group Lisa Farrar said they were inspired by a poppy display back in 2018.

"He’s been a pleasure to make, so there will be more to come for 2023.

Since then, the group have put together displays on railings with knitted poppies, purple poppies to represent animals involved in the war and bollard designs.

The latest viral design was started in June, Lisa explained.

"I started the soldier bollard back in June, and have picked him up here and there”, she said.

"We couldn’t have done the display over the years, without lots of hardworking knitters and crocheters.

We’ve still got some of those fantastic ladies in the poppy display group and craft group.

"Denise Hobson, Lesley Denton, Elaine Stolarski, Danuta Skarszewska, Gemma Louise Brown, Julie Cherry, Karen Heppell, Shirley Flather, Christine Stockhill, Chris Mallett, Diane Whittaker, Janet Walsh, Mary and Ann and many more.

"Four years later, we’re still working hard to produce the displays for Remembrance Day as a mark of respect for the fallen heroes.