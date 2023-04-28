Puffins Galore: Here's how and when to view all 42 sculptures from Yorkshire coast trail before they are sold at auction

All 42 sculptures from the Puffins Galore! trail that delighted visitors to Hull and the East Riding are now on public display in one place before they are sold at auction.

Visitors can look at the birds in their ‘puffinery’ where they are being repaired and rejuvenated at West Building Supplies in Bridlington from May 5-12. Most have been purchased by their sponsors, but 14 will be sold to the public at a charity auction on Saturday May 13.

The sculptures, designed by local artists, will be on show in the Landscape Showroom of the business on Bessingby Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail was so popular that it was extended by several months, and organisers are hoping that ‘puffin-spotters’ will visit the site to tick off any sculptures that they didn’t manage to find.

All 42 puffins in one place

They left their ‘roosts’ on April 17, though some will return to their original locations at the discretion of the businesses and organisation who bought them. A team of experts are now cleaning, polishing and restoring them.

The profits from the sponsor purchases and the auction will be distributed between the project’s selected charities; RNLI, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. The auction will be conducted by Gilbert Baitson Auctioneers of Hull, who previously auctioned the Larkin Toads and Amy Johnson Moths.

Puffins Galore! co-director Clare Huby said: “We know that thousands of people have visited all of the puffins, but this is the first time they’ve been available for the public to see all in one accessible location. Each puffin will have its QR code so people can tick it off on the popular Spotter’s App if they haven’t managed to visit them all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to the support of Yorkshire Coast BID and East Riding Council, admission to the display will be free, and there’s no need to book your visit in advance – just turn up. Puffins Galore’s attractive and informative publications will be on sale at the display along with Puffins Galore! fridge magnets, mugs and posters."

Opening times for the Puffin Display will be:-

Friday 5 May: 10am - 4pm.

Saturday 6 May: 10am – 12pm.

Sunday 7 May: Closed.

Monday 8 May (Coronation Bank Holiday) to Friday 12 May: 10am - 4pm.