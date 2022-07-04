Puffins Galore!: Sculptures along the Yorkshire coast are damaged by vandals just two days after being unveiled

The puffin trail - which stretches from Bempton Cliffs to Spurn Point - was only unveiled to the public on July 2 but several of the statues have been damaged and have had to be removed for repair work.

The trail consists of 42 puffin sculptures designed by local artists, displayed at locations including Flamborough, Bridlington, Withernsea, Hornsea, Beverley and Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers are assigned to care for each individual sculpture.

The damaged puffins were sited in Hull city centre, which has seven. One of those targeted was sponsored by Hull Maritime Museum.

Puffins Galore! tweeted: "Sadly, some of the puffins in Hull city centre have been damaged. Our puffin restoration team is on the case and these will be returned to public display as soon as possible."

The puffin trail aims to raise awareness of the impact of human activity and climate change on seabird populations.

Some of the puffins on Hull Marina

Yorkshire Coast BID and East Riding Council have funded the project alongside private sponsors.