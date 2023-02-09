He’s the Yorkshire businessman who has done everything from sell mobile phones to create a high-end jewellery brand.

But no matter what Zak Patel is selling to his customers, he always wanted them to feel like it is encrusted with diamonds.

And now, thanks to his latest venture - he is.

The 50-year-old started out running newsagents where he sold penny mixes before taking on O2 franchise stores across Yorkshire to sell mobile phones and now he also has a sought-after jewellery brand where he sells rare diamonds.

Zak Patel runs insta-famous Pugata Jewellery.

“I wanted a jewellery brand that was made in England and I wanted it to support the local community, so I opened the business inside a unit in Batley,” said Zak, who was born and bred in Dewsbury.

Zak still lives in the area with his wife and three sons as he is passionate about fine jewellery.

But it was Zak’s burning desire to achieve more, that prompted him to launch Pugata Designs which manufactures and retails fine jewellery using only precious metals and stones.

“We’re extremely busy as people are wanting their jewellery made for their weddings as well as Valentine's Day,” said Zak.

“We tend to rely on Instagram alone because it has already attracted customers from across the world as well as people wanting to use the jewellery for fashion shows and photoshoots.”

Zak launched his company six years ago but due to the pandemic it has only really been going two years. Despite the rollercoaster ride a lot of new businesses have been on, Zak managed to be a trailblazer in the jewellery market for Asian weddings.

He said: “It’s easy to find costume jewellery for weddings but not signature fine jewellery that is bespoke to you.

“Lots of places want to hire our jewellery for their models so this has helped promote what we do. But more often than not people have seen our jewellery on instagram and travel from all over for an appointment at the studio.”

While the studio itself is decadent in its appearance and an ideal photo spot for Instagram selfies, from the outside of the building it looks just like another uncharacteristic business park in West Yorkshire.

But due to the brand’s photo wall on Instagram and top models wearing Zak’s jewellery in magazines, they have their sights set on opening a sister venue in Kuwait.

“We’re here to stay in Yorkshire though,” said Zak, who also owns a range of commercial properties and is passionate about bringing business to the area.