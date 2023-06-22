Pugneys is to become a ‘wildlife haven’ with services at the popular beauty spot reduced, Wakefield Council has announced.

The authority has announced plans to create new woodland areas, wildflower meadows and more wildlife habitats at the 250-acre site.

Changes also include permanently closing the reception at Pugneys visitor centre from July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre’s Boathouse café and toilets will remain open daily, from 9am to 4pm.

Pugneys Country Park, Wakefield

In January, the council said it was considering reducing access to facilities at Pugneys as part of cost saving measures to plug a £24m funding gap over the next financial year.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “Pugneys will always be one of the most popular places to visit in Wakefield.

“We’ve looked at how most people use Pugneys and it’s clear they come to play, walk and enjoy nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new approach means we can enhance what is already there and make it an even more enjoyable place to visit.

“Most people will be able to continue to do exactly what they love coming to Pugneys for.”

The council said it has “heavily subsidised” watersports at the park.

In recent years there has been little watersport activity, mainly due to concerns about water safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Efforts to bring in a separate operator to run activities have been unsuccessful.

Members of the public have been warned not to go into the water because of its depth, poor quality and weed growth under the surface.

Pedalos and rowing boats will be available for hire during the school summer holidays this year. Some ‘on-water’ boat activity by organised groups and charity events will be able to continue.

The area, opened to the public in 1985, was developed from a former open cast mine and quarry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lakes serve as a flood defence by providing an overflow from the River Calder.

Coun Hemingway added: “For a number of reasons, it is not safe to go in the water at Pugneys.

“Because of the lake’s important role in Wakefield’s flood defence system, and because water constantly flows in and out, it is not possible to improve water quality and safety.

“Pugneys will still offer fantastic opportunities to walk or cycle, have fun and get outside in the fresh air, and by planting trees and developing wildlife areas we can create spaces where visitors are surrounded by nature, to benefit people’s mental wellbeing as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We already have the fantastic Pirates Cove play area. In future years I want to see Pugneys full of natural treasure, a haven for our wildlife.”

Pugneys has seen a boom in visitors since the Covid pandemic.

A plan to turn it into a Center Parcs-style holiday destination caused uproar when it was proposed five years ago.