Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to be laid to rest alongside each other in St George's Chapel

Alone in her grief at Prince Philip’s funeral, the Queen mourned her husband of 73 years separated from her family inside St George’s Chapel because of Covid restrictions.

The date was April 17 2021, four days before her 95th birthday. With Britain in the grip of a resurgent pandemic and funerals limited to 30 mourners, all of whom had to be socially distanced, the monarch was as isolated as any other grieving widow in the age of Covid.

This sovereign, throughout her life at the heart of ceremony and crowds, had never looked so alone. Even though masked, the bleakness of her face was eloquent of her grief.

The Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral due to Covid restrictions

At the close of the hour and ten minute service, she watched Philip’s casket crowned by the wreath of white roses and lilies bearing a card which she had signed “Lilibet” descend slowly and silently to the Royal Vault.

On April 9, the nation’s hearts had gone out to her when it was announced that Philip had died at the age of 99.

Though the language was measured and dignified, it spoke of the depth of her loss.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip had been admitted to hospital in February, and underwent what was described as a successful procedure for an existing heart condition. He remained in hospital for a month before being allowed home to Windsor on March 16, three weeks before his death.

He had never wanted a state funeral, insisting he was not important enough, but Covid restrictions meant his final farewell was restricted to his close family.

A specially-adapted Land Rover he had designed himself that was intended to carry his casket from London to Windsor instead made the shortest of journeys from the castle to the chapel within its precincts.

Philip’s children and grandchildren followed on foot, and his widow in the state Bentley.

The ceremony focussed on his links to the Royal Navy and the sea, and at his request there was neither sermon nor eulogy.

The Queen observed a two-week period of mourning for her husband that began on the day of his death, and then it was back to duty, with her first official engagements being audiences with two new ambassadors to Britain.

In the months after Philip’s death, she resumed a full programme of work, appearing as cheerful and smiling as always.

Privately, though, his loss was grievous. She reportedly told those closest to her that the death of the husband whom she long before described as “my rock” had left “a huge void”.

The support of family and old friends helped her through it. Her daughter, Princess Anne, and daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were especially close confidants.