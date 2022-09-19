Millions of people watched across the country, while the eyes of the rest of the world were also on the UK for the funeral of The Queen.

The Yorkshire Post’s multi award-winning photographer James Hardisty was among those covering the funeral for the media, and these stunning photos capture perfectly the enormity of the occasion.

From the sadness etched on the face of our new King to the emotions of the thousands of people on the street, these pictures show up close and personal reflections of what was an incredibly personal day for many.

More of James’ photos will be published in a special edition of The Yorkshire Post tomorrow (Sep 20).

King Charles III, walking with HRH Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew Duke of York.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, on The Mall, London.

Prince George, travelling along The Mall. The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, on The Mall, London.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II making it's way along The Mall, London.