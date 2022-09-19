Screens were put up in Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield and Scarborough as well as smaller towns and villages across Yorkshire.

Around 200 people watched the service in silence on a big screen outside Sheffield Cathedral – many bringing camping chairs. About the same number watched the ceremony inside the cathedral itself, sheltering from the intermittent drizzle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of those attending laid flowers against the walls of the church and signed the book of condolence. Those inside filed in past a Paddington Bear and a cup of tea on a table next to a picture of the Queen, with a sign saying “thank you ma’am for everything”.

The bearer party with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is taken from Westminster Abbey, London at the end of service during the State Funeral of the late monarch (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Jeannie Thorpe, from Sheffield, admitted she shed tears as she watched the service on a screen in the city’s cathedral.

Ms Thorpe said: “I thought it was impeccable. The people spoke so eloquently. It was just beautiful. Very, very moving. We shed lots of tears in there but it was for a worthy cause.

“She was an amazing lady and we’ll all take inspiration from the way she’s led her life.”

Ms Thorpe said: “I would really like to have gone to London but it wasn’t to be. But I really needed to be somewhere today to commemorate this.”

Maria Turner, also from Sheffield, said she queued see the Queen lying in state in London but watched the funeral at Sheffield Cathedral.

She said: “We wanted to have a communal experience, we wanted to be with everyone else rather than just be at home. And it was worth it, because it was lovely to experience it with everybody else and other people from Sheffield. I think the country’s done her real proud.”

In Paris, well-wishers gathered in the Bombardier, an English pub in the fifth arrondissement, which had opened early for the occasion.

Nathan Shreeve-Moon, 31, found himself in Paris at the time of the Queen’s death because he has been working on a production of Romeo Et Juliette with renowned choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Mr Shreeve-Moon, who is originally from the Yorkshire Dales but has lived in New York for the past 10 years, said he wanted to watch the funeral to feel “a sense of connection” with his home country.

“I can’t say I had a tremendous emotional connection to the Queen,” he said. “But since I moved to the US, with the state of American politics over the past 10 years and the constant state of change and shift, I can really see the benefit of someone who was always there – someone who was apolitical.”