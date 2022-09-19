Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: What people from Yorkshire thought about the funeral of Her Majesty
Yorkshire folk from across the county and beyond took time to pay their respects to The Queen today, with many watching on big screens in public areas.
Screens were put up in Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield and Scarborough as well as smaller towns and villages across Yorkshire.
Around 200 people watched the service in silence on a big screen outside Sheffield Cathedral – many bringing camping chairs. About the same number watched the ceremony inside the cathedral itself, sheltering from the intermittent drizzle.
Some of those attending laid flowers against the walls of the church and signed the book of condolence. Those inside filed in past a Paddington Bear and a cup of tea on a table next to a picture of the Queen, with a sign saying “thank you ma’am for everything”.
Jeannie Thorpe, from Sheffield, admitted she shed tears as she watched the service on a screen in the city’s cathedral.
Ms Thorpe said: “I thought it was impeccable. The people spoke so eloquently. It was just beautiful. Very, very moving. We shed lots of tears in there but it was for a worthy cause.
“She was an amazing lady and we’ll all take inspiration from the way she’s led her life.”
Ms Thorpe said: “I would really like to have gone to London but it wasn’t to be. But I really needed to be somewhere today to commemorate this.”
Maria Turner, also from Sheffield, said she queued see the Queen lying in state in London but watched the funeral at Sheffield Cathedral.
She said: “We wanted to have a communal experience, we wanted to be with everyone else rather than just be at home. And it was worth it, because it was lovely to experience it with everybody else and other people from Sheffield. I think the country’s done her real proud.”
In Paris, well-wishers gathered in the Bombardier, an English pub in the fifth arrondissement, which had opened early for the occasion.
Nathan Shreeve-Moon, 31, found himself in Paris at the time of the Queen’s death because he has been working on a production of Romeo Et Juliette with renowned choreographer Benjamin Millepied.
Mr Shreeve-Moon, who is originally from the Yorkshire Dales but has lived in New York for the past 10 years, said he wanted to watch the funeral to feel “a sense of connection” with his home country.