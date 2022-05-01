The mass trespass of Kinder Scout

Ninety years ago, Sheffield walkers were among hundreds of men and women made their way over hills and moorland to trespass onto Kinder Scout, the Derbyshire plateau that would later become the highest point of the Peak District National Park.

Their hope that day, on April 24, 1932, was that landowners would open a public route through the moorland, allowing walkers to access the countryside.

Protestors gather ready for the mass Kinder Scout trespass.

Author Keith Warrender has now launched a new book that claims to be the most comprehensive publication ever written about the trespass, a key protest in the campaign for ramblers’ right to roam in the nation’s open country land.

Queer Eye star Tan France's new documentary

Tan France makes no secret of the fact that growing up in Doncaster saw “the hardest times of my life”.

Tan France looks at skin bleaching in a new documentary. Photo: BBC /Cardiff Productions /Jack Lawson

The 39-year-old stylist and presenter was born in the town to Muslim Pakistani parents and moved to the US aged 24, prompted in part by the racism he experienced during his childhood in the UK.

The star of Netflix hit show Queer Eye previously wrote in his memoir about bleaching his skin as a child, and now he’s focused on the cosmetic lightening process, and why people do it, in a new documentary for the BBC.

Mike Tindall takes rugby podcast on the road

Mike Tindall who does The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor

Yorkshire-born Mike Tindall is taking his rugby podcast on tour with a series of live shows, kicking off in Yorkshire.

The former England rugby union player launched The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast with friend and fellow England star James Haskell and former Sky Sports rugby presenter Alex Payne in 2020.

“The show is always more about personalities than it is about rugby," he says. "It’s more about peeling back the layers to show people’s characters and what makes them tick.”

Natasha Tordoff is travelling to Papua New Guinea, the homeland of her mother Rachel, to help communities. Picture: MAF UK

Natasha's journey to mother's homeland

Natasha Tordoff is on her way to the country from which her mother fled.

In the two years, at least, that she plans to spend in Papua New Guinea, she’ll be working to transform the lives of people in need in some of the world’s most isolated communities.

The 29-year-old says she hopes to make a difference in the homeland of her mother Rachel, whilst learning more about the culture and people in the nation where many of her relatives still live.

Railway lines of the Yorkshire Dales

David Joy, who would watch engines in York during his childhood says ‘steam is an emotion’.

David Joy’s passion for the railways began as a boy watching steam engines pass through York.

A new book he has written looks at the lines of the Yorkshire Dales, those that were closed and lifted, the rails sold for scrap, and others which somehow survived the ‘Beeching axe’ of the 1960s.

It’s a fascinating glimpse of an era that has all but vanished, and which survives today in the “heritage railways” such as the Worth Valley line, and the North York Moors Railway.