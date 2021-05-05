Quick thinking women use genius Youtube technique to save ducklings in Calverley

Caroline Appleby, 38, was "actively avoiding social media to steer clear of any spoilers for the Line of Duty finale" when she was called by her best friend Keeley Parsons, 41, on Tuesday lunchtime (May 4).

Keeley had spotted a post placed on the local Calverley Community Forum about a mother duck who had sadly been run over and killed - with the rest of her ducklings loose by the road.

Frantic members of the community were begging for someone to help save the ducklings.

Keeley Parsons (l) with Caroline Appleby (r) and the four ducklings

After getting the call, Caroline and Keeley - who describe themselves as "animal mad" - rushed to the scene of Carr Road, Calverley to attempt to find the ducklings.

With the help of three other women who had also attended after spotting the post, the pair used an audio recording on Youtube of a mother duck calling for her babies.

Caroline told the YEP: "We're both animal mad.

"When we saw the post we both quickly shot in our cars and headed for Carr Road.

"Myself and Keeley have quite a history of rescuing small animals.

"We always seem to be in the right place at the right time.

"Birds, hedgehogs, squirrels, you name it.

"We used an audio recording on YouTube of a mother duck calling for her babies.

"They all came running!"

After finding all five of the missing ducklings, Caroline made the thoughtful decision to take them to her home where she has a chick warmer and indoor rabbit cage.

One of the ducklings sadly died later on Wednesday, Caroline said.

However, the rest are now thriving, "drinking and singing away".

Caroline, from Rawdon, added: "The remaining four are doing marvellously.

"They are all eating drinking and singing away.

"It wasn’t the afternoon I was expecting but it turned out a treat.

"I have four chickens of my own and two Aylesbury ducks already.

"I’m sure they’ll love their new feathered friends when they’re old enough to venture into the big wild world in a few weeks time."

The pair's brilliant act has been praised across social media.

Caroline said: "We’ve both had many messages of support from strangers and hundreds of likes on our Facebook post informing people of their safety.