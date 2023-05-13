A finalist on Channel 4’s gruelling show SAS: Who Dares Wins is calling on people to get muddy for charity after losing both her parents to cancer

Faye Banks, from Leeds, is swapping the Vietnamese jungle for a muddy assault course at Temple Newsam this weekend to help raise money for Cancer Research. She is taking part in the Race For Life event at the historic parkland in her home city, which features a series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

The 44-year-old said has been chosen to launch the muddy obtsacle course with Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life. She is taking part in the event this weekend, but there are several events in Yorkshire later in the year, including in Sheffield in June and York in July.

Super-fit Faye’s father died when she was just two years old, while she lost her mother to cancer when she was 23.

Faye Banks Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

She said: “The impact of losing both parents to cancer was traumatic for me and it is something I am still grieving about today. That’s why I am so passionate about the work Cancer Research UK does, because I do want this disease eliminating.

“For me, it was a tough physical and mental challenge spending two weeks being tested in the demanding Vietnam Jungle to complete SAS: Who Dares Wins, but I imagine it was nothing compared to what people with cancer are often faced with. And unlike Vietnam, the Pretty Muddy mud and obstacles at Temple Newsam will feel like a walk in the park, with the laugher and smiles of people having fun doing something so meaningful for others, with everyone a winner, with a medal at the end.

“I am proud to have supported Cancer Research UK for many years now. Only a few weeks ago I ran another London Marathon for the charity and now can’t wait to take part in my first Pretty Muddy. My hope is that the research they do will give the best chance for my children to grow up without losing anyone close to them and be able live long lives with out the fear of cancer.”

Obstacles on the Pretty Muddy event include a scramble net, tunnels to crawl through, a mud pit, a climbing frame, space hoppers and a giant inflatable slide into a mud pool as a finale.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, Nicki Embleton, said: “We are grateful to Faye for her support and for her to remind everyone that taking part in Race for Life events is something that anybody can achieve, you don’t have to be super fit to do it and everyone who crosses the line is a winner.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across West Yorkshire to dare to get muddy, have fun and help raise funds for life-saving research at Pretty Muddy. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life."