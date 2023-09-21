RAF Fylingdales: Yorkshire base which protects country from missiles celebrates 60th anniversary

Servicemen and women at an RAF base in Yorkshire which protects the country from ballistic missile attacks are celebrating its 60th anniversary today.

RAF Fylingdales, which uses sophisticated radar to monitor objects which are up to 3,000 miles into space, has provided an early warning system to the UK and US governments since September 1963.

High-ranking military officers including Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, head of the RAF, and General James Dickinson, the Commander of United States Space Command, will commemorate the anniversary with personnel during an event at the base today.

Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, Commander of UK Space Command, said: “For 60 years, the whole force team of military, civil service, and contractors at RAF Fylingdales has provided an essential missile warning service to the UK and its allies.