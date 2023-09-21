All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

RAF Fylingdales: Yorkshire base which protects country from missiles celebrates 60th anniversary

Servicemen and women at an RAF base in Yorkshire which protects the country from ballistic missile attacks are celebrating its 60th anniversary today.
Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:33 BST

RAF Fylingdales, which uses sophisticated radar to monitor objects which are up to 3,000 miles into space, has provided an early warning system to the UK and US governments since September 1963.

High-ranking military officers including Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, head of the RAF, and General James Dickinson, the Commander of United States Space Command, will commemorate the anniversary with personnel during an event at the base today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, Commander of UK Space Command, said: “For 60 years, the whole force team of military, civil service, and contractors at RAF Fylingdales has provided an essential missile warning service to the UK and its allies.

“Today, its space surveillance capability is enabling us to track thousands of objects in space.”

Related topics:YorkshireRAF