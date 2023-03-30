Iftar is one of the religious observances of Ramadan, often celebrated through community-led events where Muslims gather to break fast together - some of these events are taking place in Yorkshire.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims internationally as a month of fasting, prayer, community as well as reflection. The yearly observance of Ramadan, a commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation, is considered to be one of the Five Pillars of Islam and its duration is 29 to 30 days from one crescent moon sighting to the next.

Fasting from dawn to sunset is mandatory for all adult Muslims with the exception of those who are acutely or chronically ill, diabetic, elderly, menstruating, travelling or breastfeeding. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur and the evening feast that breaks the fast is called Iftar.

It is believed that the spiritual rewards are multiplied during Ramadan and during the hours of fasting Muslims avoid eating food and drinks as well as tabacco products, sexual relations and sinful behaviour, devoting themselves to salat (prayer) and studying the Quran. The meals taken at Iftar are eaten to break the fast, in emulation of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, who also broke his fast this way, but it is not obligatory.

Mosque on Thornhill Road in the Hyde Park area, Leeds. (Pic credit: Steve Parkin / AFP via Getty Images)

Iftar events in Yorkshire for Ramadan 2023

Big Iftar at Bradford College

Date: Thursday, March 30 from 7.15pm to 9pm

Address: The Grove at Bradford College, Great Horton Rd, Bradford, BD7 1AY.

The Big Iftar is a free event to all who attend where money will be raised for the Islamic Relief Turkiye Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Unity Iftar, Huddersfield

Date: Sunday, April 2 from 5.15pm to 8.15pm

Address: St. George’s Square, Huddersfield, HD1 1JF.

There will be an Iftar dinner and an opportunity to experience the Islamic culture, try Islamic calligraphy and participate in informative conversations before breaking fast and taking part in the sunset prayer.

Experience Ramadan at York Mosque

Date: Saturday, April 1 from 6pm to 9pm

Address: York Mosque, Bull Lane, York, YO10 3EN.

During this event, guests will hear presentations from religious leaders and children, share the experience of contemplation before breaking fast together, break the fast with dates and water at sunset, observe the sunset prayer (maghrib) and enjoy a full meal with members of York Mosque.

Taste Ramadan, Huddersfield

Date: Thursday, March 30 from 6.30pm to 9pm

Address: North Huddersfield Trust School, Woodhouse Hall Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1DJ.

The event welcomes people from all faiths and backgrounds interested in connecting with the community and learning about other cultures and religions. There will be discovery stalls and networking opportunities, guest speakers, a presentation about Ramadan, breaking of the fast, a prayer observance and dinner at the end.

Taste Ramadhan, Dewsbury

Date: Saturday, April 1 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm

Address: Darul Ilm Mosque, 22 Brewery Lane, Dewsbury, WF12 9DZ.

An event invitation extended to all non-Muslim friends and colleagues where they can learn all about Islam and the significance of Ramadan. There will be a dinner, a Q&A session in an informal, friendly environment and all guests will be required to wear modest clothing and will be expected to take off their shoes inside the Mosque. Women will be asked to bring a scarf or head covering for a short period when inside the Mosque.

Leeds Makkah Mosque

Date: Thursday, March 30, starts at 7pm

Address: Makkah Mosque, 36 Thornville Road, Leeds, LS6 1JY.