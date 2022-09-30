Rare glimpse into history as North York Moors farmer's ancient library of agricultural books goes under the hammer

But from the hidden depths of one man's antiquarian library come some kernels of truth, alongside others that prove simply fascinating.

Martin Henry Burtt was a well-known figure in the North York Moors agricultural community, who began farming at York House in Glaisdale in 1967.

Now a vast agricultural library he amassed over five decades is to go under the hammer, granting a remarkable insight into historical change.

THE GLAISDALE AGRICULTURAL LIBRARY: THE PRIVATE COLLECTION at Tennants Auctionneers, Leyburn.. Ben Elliott is pictured An Essay for Advancement of Husbandry-Learning: or Propositions for Erecting a College Samuel Hartlib Picture by Simon Hulme 29th September 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tennants auctioneer Jane Tennant said the 180-lot collection features works from leading agricultural writers dating back many hundreds of years.

She said: "We've got everything from the 1600s up to the 19th century covered in these books. That paints a picture of how much it has changed in that time.

"This really is an historical record. It's interesting to look back - it does come full circle."

Fascinated by farming as a boy, Mr Burtt was known for a keen enquiring mind and as an innovator even in the early days of York House, now run by one of his triplet sons. He was the first to own a Charolais bull in the area and the first to bring in Texel sheep, both of which are now firmly established across Yorkshire's farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE GLAISDALE AGRICULTURAL LIBRARY: THE PRIVATE COLLECTION at Tennants Auctionneers, Leyburn.. Ben Elliott is pictured A Collection of Letters for the Improvement of Husbandry and Trade John Houghton Picture by Simon Hulme 29th September 2022

Mr Burtt was also a key figure in the NFU, serving on committees such as the Dairy Board, Wages Board, and Hill Farming Committee, and rising to become Deputy National Chairman.

In auction houses and antiquarian book shops he was also well known, taking great pains to preserve his collection and with book bindings cautiously cared for.

Now, represented in the collection are greats such as Gervase Markham, Leonard Mascall and Jethro Tull, showing how each built on the work of previous generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Tennant said: "He was a farmer, and I suppose he was probably buying a lot of these books as reference texts. But like any collection you get the bug for it. I think it probably became a passion, the collection, as much as an interest in agriculture and the land."

THE GLAISDALE AGRICULTURAL LIBRARY: THE PRIVATE COLLECTION at Tennants Auctionneers, Leyburn.. Ben Elliott is pictured An Essay for Advancement of Husbandry-Learning: or Propositions for Erecting a College Samuel Hartlib Picture by Simon Hulme 29th September 2022

A single owner collection such as this, she added, paints a picture of someone's passion.

"It may seem niche, but when you get into it there are a huge number of different topics," she said. "We've got everything from the complete farrier and horse doctor, through to beekeeping, sheep breeding, land stewarding. There's even one on bog draining."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tennants Auctioneers are selling The Glaisdale Agricultural Library: The Private Collection of a Yorkshire Agriculturalist today.