Rare sighting of giant black cat 'as big as a Great Dane' crossing Yorkshire canal

Laura Page was walking in Barnby Dun at 1pm on Thursday afternoon (June 16), with her 16-year-old nephew when they spotted a big black cat crossing a bridge over the canal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura didn’t manage to get a photo but said: “It went over a bridge, we only had sight of it for probably five seconds, it was like a small Great Dane.

There have been numerous sightings ofbig black cats in South Yorkshire over the last couple of years. This one was seen near Sheffield.

"It was only after we seen it we just thought that was a big cat and a helicopter starting circling so god knows if that knew too.

"I was pretty scared but my nephew wasn't so that chilled me.