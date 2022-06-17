Rare sighting of giant black cat 'as big as a Great Dane' crossing Yorkshire canal

A Doncaster woman has been left “pretty scared” after spotting a giant black cat, described as big as a Great Dane, this afternoon.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 17th June 2022, 8:39 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 8:41 am

Laura Page was walking in Barnby Dun at 1pm on Thursday afternoon (June 16), with her 16-year-old nephew when they spotted a big black cat crossing a bridge over the canal.

Laura didn’t manage to get a photo but said: “It went over a bridge, we only had sight of it for probably five seconds, it was like a small Great Dane.

There have been numerous sightings ofbig black cats in South Yorkshire over the last couple of years. This one was seen near Sheffield.

"It was only after we seen it we just thought that was a big cat and a helicopter starting circling so god knows if that knew too.

"I was pretty scared but my nephew wasn't so that chilled me.

“On our way back we told two ladies and they said we wasn't the first people to say this.”

