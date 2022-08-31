Recovering drug addict saved from streets returns to wash windows of ambulance station for free

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Ellis, 26, was living on the streets of Leeds outside a Greggs store in a sleeping bag on Kirkstall Road in early 2021.

He was saved by Hayden Lee and his team at

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vulnerable Citizen Support C.I.C which aims to help the most destitute people in society.

A Leeds man who was saved from his former life as a cocaine and spice addict has returned to the ambulance station to thank them for everything they did for him – by washing all of their windows for free.

The charity provides food parcels to struggling individuals and families and assist in finding accommodation for anybody who needs it.

Their slogan is "Homeless Not Helpless".

When he was saved, the charity helped Josh get a haircut and food and paid for hotel accommodation to help him get back on track.

Since then, hundreds of people have followed his journey on social media wishing him well.

Josh Ellis has turned his life around

Josh has not take any drugs for more than six months and has turned his life around.

Together with two of his friends and fellow members of the charity, Josh has set up his own window cleaning company in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the crew went to Bramley Ambulance Station to wash their windows free of charge to say thankyou for helping to save Josh.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, head of the charity Hayden Lee said: “Many times ambulances was called to Josh being unresponsive and off his face on drugs and on one occasion saved his life.

“We wanted to do something that showed Josh was giving back in a way that others did to him, for the paramedics who saved his life on the streets when he was unresponsive.