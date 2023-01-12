News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Recovery truck driver dies after being found injured under his vehicle on slip road Yorkshire

A recovery truck driver has died in an incident on a slip road in Yorkshire.

By Grace Newton
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 10:04am

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Elland which happened overnight.

“The incident happened between 10:15pm last night (11/1) and around 1:30am this morning (12/1) on the Elland exit slip of the A629 Calderdale Way and involved a stationary Renault recovery truck.

Hide Ad

“Officers were called to the scene by ambulance staff after the driver of the truck was found with serious injuries underneath the vehicle. The driver, and adult male aged in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Popular
Calderdale Way near Elland
Hide Ad

“Police investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have seen the truck on the slip road or who may have dashcam footage of the truck at the time of the incident to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0081 of 12/1.”

YorkshirePoliceWest Yorkshire PoliceRenault