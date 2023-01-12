Recovery truck driver dies after being found injured under his vehicle on slip road Yorkshire

A recovery truck driver has died in an incident on a slip road in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Elland which happened overnight.

“The incident happened between 10:15pm last night (11/1) and around 1:30am this morning (12/1) on the Elland exit slip of the A629 Calderdale Way and involved a stationary Renault recovery truck.

“Officers were called to the scene by ambulance staff after the driver of the truck was found with serious injuries underneath the vehicle. The driver, and adult male aged in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Calderdale Way near Elland

