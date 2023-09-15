Recycled metal joints from cremations raise more than £80,000 for Yorkshire charities

Metal found in coffins and people’s replacement joints have been recycled and donated to charities in Yorkshire after being recovered from crematoriums in North Yorkshire.

More than £80,000 has been donated to charities following the recycling of metals sed in the construction of the coffins and in orthopaedic implants such as hip, knee and replacement joints.

The funds have been raised by recycling the metals with consent from the bereaved families from across North Yorkshire’s four crematoriums in Skipton, Thirsk, Harrogate and Scarborough.

In the last 12 months, Woodlands Crematorium in Scarborough donated £4,750 to Saint Catherine’s Hospice, and £19,000 to The Rainbow Centre which supports vulnerable people in crisis.

Maple Park crematorium assistant manager, Toby Cunniffe, with senior relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, Michaela Ryder.

Maple Park, in Thirsk, donated £12,000 to Macmillan Cancer Support and the Sir Robert Ogden Centre in Northallerton, while £6,000 went to children’s cancer charity Candlelighters and Friends of Harrogate Hospital from Stonefall in Harrogate. Cruse Bereavement Care serving the Craven and Bradford area has received £33,990 from Skipton Crematorium.

The council works in partnership with the Institute for Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) and BRUCE Metals to choose local charities to receive donations.

Charter mayor of Harrogate, Coun Michael Harrison, said: "I was delighted to present the cheque to such a worthwhile cause. The charity, run by volunteers, helps ensure patients of Harrogate Hospital have the most pleasant experience possible, often during an unsettling time. I'd like to thank those families who, during a difficult time, have consented to us recycling metals recovered. By raising this money, everyone involved has done their bit to helping local charities.”

Friends of Harrogate Hospital chair, John Fox, said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation to support our future work. As well as thanking the ICCM for their generosity, I’d like to thank our former mayor, Trevor Chapman, for nominating us and the council’s bereavement services. We look forward to inviting them all to join us when we hand over the equipment funded by this donation.”

North Yorkshire Council has recently achieved a gold standard in the Charter for the Bereaved Assessment Process for Burial and Cremation from the ICCM.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Coun Greg White, said: "I’m delighted that we’ve received this gold standard accreditation. Our bereavement services team are passionate about what they do and pride themselves on delivering the best possible services and guidance to everyone, who at that moment in time, needs compassion and support.