Wildlife photographer David Robertshaw, 41, took the close up shot on the Snaizeholme Red Squirrel Trail in the Yorkshire Dales national park.

The rare red squirrel looks somewhat stressed as it's captured crouched over with its hand on its head.

When David from Halifax, West Yorkshire, reviewed the shot he said the squirrel looked to be having a "a difficult day".

The red squirrel was captured in a 'stressed' pose