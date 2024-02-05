All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Redcar beach: Popular Yorkshire beach cordoned off by police after 'explosive device' discovered

Police have closed off part of a popular beach in Yorkshire after an ‘explosive device’ was discovered.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:10 GMT

Cleveland Police said there is a cordon in place on Redcar beach, near to the Stray cafe, following the discovery. Visitors have been advised to steer clear of the area while the device is investigated by experts.

As well as police, explosive experts from the army have also been called to the scene following the discovery, which happened at around 10am this morning (Feb 5).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “A cordon is currently in place on Redcar beach near the Stray café after a suspected explosive device was discovered.

Redcar beachRedcar beach
Redcar beach

“Officers are currently in the area and are working closely with Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers who will assess the object. Please avoid the area.”

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with one of the Yorkshire Post’s newsletters

Related topics:PoliceYorkshireCleveland PoliceYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.