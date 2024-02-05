Redcar beach: Popular Yorkshire beach cordoned off by police after 'explosive device' discovered
Cleveland Police said there is a cordon in place on Redcar beach, near to the Stray cafe, following the discovery. Visitors have been advised to steer clear of the area while the device is investigated by experts.
As well as police, explosive experts from the army have also been called to the scene following the discovery, which happened at around 10am this morning (Feb 5).
A statement from the force said: “A cordon is currently in place on Redcar beach near the Stray café after a suspected explosive device was discovered.
“Officers are currently in the area and are working closely with Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers who will assess the object. Please avoid the area.”
